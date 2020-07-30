Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George W. Bush speaks at John Lewis' funeral

CBS News Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Former President George W. Bush spoke at the funeral for the late civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. "We live in a better and nobler country today because of John Lewis and his abiding faith in the power of God, in the power of democracy, and in the power of love," he said. Watch his full remarks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused 00:36

 Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

John Lewis Speaks on Protests in Posthumous Op-Ed: ‘Emmett Till Was My George Floyd’ [Video]

John Lewis Speaks on Protests in Posthumous Op-Ed: ‘Emmett Till Was My George Floyd’

In the essay, published on the day of his funeral, the civil rights icon noted that millions around the world came together to “demand respect for human dignity.”

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:20Published
Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis [Video]

Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis

Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 06:15Published
Rep. John Lewis Lying In Repose At Georgia State Capitol [Video]

Rep. John Lewis Lying In Repose At Georgia State Capitol

Ukee Washingtong will have a personal tribute to Lewis on Eyewitness News at 11.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

John Lewis funeral: Ex-presidents arrive to pay tribute to civil rights hero where Obama will give eulogy

 Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush have arrived at Ebenezer Baptist Church to pay tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis as Barack Obama plans to...
Independent Also reported by •USATODAY.com

'Emmett Till was my George Floyd,' John Lewis says in posthumous New York Times op-ed

 The late Rep. John Lewis published an op-ed in the New York Times Thursday morning, the day of his funeral service in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com

Obama, Clinton and Bush to attend and take part in John Lewis funeral as Trump stays away

 'Let him to do what he wants to do', says spokeswoman for late congressman on US president
Independent


Tweets about this

Stefan_Laurell

Stefan Laurell RT @NBCNews: Former President George W. Bush speaks during the late Rep. John Lewis' funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.⁠ ⁠ 📷 Al… 6 minutes ago

Daniel98071701

Daniel Doran RT @MattCover: Gotta love George W. Bush and how gracious he is. John Lewis boycotted his inauguration and here he is about to eulogize L… 10 minutes ago

SaxeCoburgGotha

Ben RT @dcexaminer: George W. Bush speaks at John Lewis's funeral: "We live in a better and nobler country today because of John Lewis and his… 11 minutes ago

xjose_correax

new account RT @NBCNews: LIVE: NBC News Special Report: Former President George W. Bush speaks at funeral for Rep. John Lewis in Atlanta. https://t.co/… 22 minutes ago

stevesilver72

Steve Silver Watching the funeral of John Lewis. Few other Republicans are there. Of course Donald Trump & leadership of the KKK… https://t.co/IYXNQuy8kB 27 minutes ago