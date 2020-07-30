|
Tybre Faw met his hero two years ago. Today, the 12-year-old read John Lewis' favorite poem at his funeral.
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Tybre Faw, 12, read John Lewis' favorite poem, "Invictus," at the late congressman's funeral in Atlanta Thursday.
