Tybre Faw met his hero two years ago. Today, the 12-year-old read John Lewis' favorite poem at his funeral.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Tybre Faw, 12, read John Lewis' favorite poem, "Invictus," at the late congressman's funeral in Atlanta Thursday.
 
News video: 12-Year-Old Delivers Touching Tribute At Funeral For Congressman John Lewis

12-Year-Old Delivers Touching Tribute At Funeral For Congressman John Lewis 02:30

 Tybre Faw, 12, was a friend of the civil rights icon who died on July 17.

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader

These are the people who must stop Trump's assault on voting

 (CNN)The contrast could not have been more jarring. In Atlanta, three of America's four living ex-presidents -- two Democrats and one Republican -- joined in..
Voting Rights Act was John Lewis' life's work. 55 years later, minority voter suppression remains

 55 years after the Voting Rights Act was signed, advocates say a Supreme Court decision paved the way for the return of minority voter suppression.
Clinton, Bush say John Lewis lived his faith

 John Lewis was eulogized Thursday by three former presidents and others who urged Americans to continue the work of the civil rights icon in fighting injustice..
Barack Obama pays tribute to John Lewis at funeral

 Former President Barack Obama used Rep. John Lewis' funeral on Thursday to issue a stark warning that the voting rights and equal opportunity the late civil..
Lewis laid to rest at historic Atlanta cemetery

 After nearly a week of observances that took John Lewis' body from his birthplace in Alabama to the nation's capital to Georgia, the late civil rights leader was..
Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral [Video]

Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral

[NFA] Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among those who spoke passionately about late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis at his funeral in a historic Atlanta church Thursday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Rep. John Lewis is laid to rest at South View Cemetery [Video]

Rep. John Lewis is laid to rest at South View Cemetery

Following Representative John Lewis’s funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the congressman's body is laid to rest at South View Cemetery.

WEB EXTRA: George W. Bush Speaks at Rep. John Lewis Funeral [Video]

WEB EXTRA: George W. Bush Speaks at Rep. John Lewis Funeral

"We live in a better and nobler country today because of John Lewis." Former President George W. Bush spoke at the funeral for the late congressman John Lewis Thursday. The former president said..

Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing [Video]

Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing

The late US congressman John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. A crowd began gathering near the bridge that became..

Obama to Eulogize Late Rep. John Lewis at Atlanta Funeral

Obama to Eulogize Late Rep. John Lewis at Atlanta Funeral Former President Barack Obama will eulogize the late Rep. John Lewis at his funeral in Atlanta on Thursday, a source familiar with the planning told NBC News on...
Decade of Growth Virtual Event: Center for Civil and Human Rights re-envisions potential for national impact via virtual programming, planned expansion

 A host of civil rights legends were among the crowd of hundreds who braved stifling heat in June 2014 for the opening of the Center for Civil and Human Rights in...
John Lewis: Former presidents eulogise civil rights titan

 Three former US presidents speak at the funeral of congressman John Lewis in Atlanta, Georgia.
