Former president Bill Clinton remembers John Lewis as working for his 'beloved community'

Trump Replaces Portraits Of Clinton And George W. Bush



The official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have been moved. Both portraits were removed from the Grand Foyer of the White House within the last week. They were replaced by those of two Republican presidents who served more than a century ago. White House tradition calls for portraits of the most recent American presidents to be featured. Meaning they are given the most prominent placement to be visible to guests during official events.

Credit: Wochit News