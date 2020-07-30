Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former president Bill Clinton remembers John Lewis as working for his 'beloved community'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Former President Bill Clinton remembered John Lewis as a man who worked for his community.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis

Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis 06:15

 Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bill Clinton Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States

Rep. John Lewis funeral honors civil rights icon

 Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy for Rep. John Lewis. Former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend the service.
 
USATODAY.com
Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused [Video]

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his respects to Lewis. Trump has refused to honor Lewis while he lay in state at the US Capitol or participate in his service.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Bill Clinton pushed 'appeasement' of Serbs after Srebrenica massacre

 When Srebrenica fell to a Serb separatist attack 25 years ago, Bosnia’s Muslim-led government was reeling from the mass killings under way in the small..
WorldNews
Trump Replaces Portraits Of Clinton And George W. Bush [Video]

Trump Replaces Portraits Of Clinton And George W. Bush

The official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have been moved. Both portraits were removed from the Grand Foyer of the White House within the last week. They were replaced by those of two Republican presidents who served more than a century ago. White House tradition calls for portraits of the most recent American presidents to be featured. Meaning they are given the most prominent placement to be visible to guests during official events.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader

Former President Jimmy Carter sends letter to be read at John Lewis' funeral

 Former President Jimmy Carter said Georgians remember John Lewis as a "neighbor, friend and representative."
 
USATODAY.com

Tybre Faw met his hero two years ago. Today, the 12-year-old read John Lewis' favorite poem at his funeral.

 Tybre Faw, 12, read John Lewis' favorite poem, "Invictus," at the late congressman's funeral in Atlanta Thursday.
 
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 30 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday July 30th: U.S. economy suffers steep quarterly plunge; NASA rover heads for Mars; Funeral today for Congressman John Lewis; Rare..
USATODAY.com

'He believed in America': Former president George W. Bush remembers John Lewis

 Former President George W. Bush remembers civil rights icon John Lewis believing in the Lord, humanity and America.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien [Video]

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien The president announced that Parscale will remain as a senior advisor on the campaign. President Trump, via Twitter For Trump's 2016..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published
Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
Last 4 US Presidents agreed on importance of relationship with India: EAM Jaishankar [Video]

Last 4 US Presidents agreed on importance of relationship with India: EAM Jaishankar

Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar attended 'India Global Week 2020' through video conferencing where he spoke on India-US relationship. He said, "Think back at last 4 US presidents-..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Former President Jimmy Carter sends letter to be read at John Lewis' funeral

 Former President Jimmy Carter said Georgians remember John Lewis as a "neighbor, friend and representative."  
USATODAY.com

Former president Bill Clinton remembers John Lewis as working for his 'beloved community'

 Former President Bill Clinton remembered John Lewis as a man who worked for his community.  
USATODAY.com

Rep. John Lewis funeral honors civil rights icon

 Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy for Rep. John Lewis. Former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend the service.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNewsIndependentSBS

Tweets about this

MaureenWChen1

Maureen W Chen RT @thehill: "His lesson to all of us is that we must all keep ourselves open to hearing the call of love, the call of service and the call… 11 seconds ago

PaLaHo

PLHodge - How Soon is Now, Really? RT @CNNPolitics: Former President George W. Bush: "He always thought of others, he always believed in preaching the Gospel in word and in d… 11 minutes ago

ReaganCBrown

Bingo Bango RT @globalnews: New on YouTube: John Lewis funeral: Former U.S. president George W. Bush says Lewis "believed in America" https://t.co/lFD… 19 minutes ago