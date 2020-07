JJChicago @Chicago1Ray @realDonaldTrump A couple teeny-tiny problems with your suggestion: it's illegal and isn't possible wi… https://t.co/oWxB9TSOgk 2 hours ago

jess @JillWineBanks Jill, that's not possible without Congress is it? 3 hours ago

Shannon RT @HistoryBoyle: There's a possible fix to this Election Day nonsense without going all mail-in, or the patently unconstitutional step sug… 3 hours ago

Jane True. None of what the traitor & psychopath in the WH does is possible without the complicity of #PutinsGOP in Cong… https://t.co/7if8fVzC99 3 hours ago

Smokey @girlwithbliss1 @RepDMP @FlaDems @MarioDB @marcorubio @POTUS Are you American? Have you read the constitution? Anyo… https://t.co/hzhaJIk42L 3 hours ago

Thinking out random @dock2323 @crinkspirit @christinawilkie And this wouldn’t be possible without the complicity of Republicans in Congress. SHAME on them. 5 hours ago