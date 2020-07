Umpire Joe West leaves game after hit by flying baseball bat Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Home plate umpire Joe West left in the bottom of the first inning of Thursday's game between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays after getting bloodied when he was hit in the head by Bo Bichette's flying bat. 👓 View full article

