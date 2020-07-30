|
Trudeau regrets granting contract to charity group
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he regrets granting a multi-million dollar contract to a charity group to administer a student grant program. (July 30)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Justin Trudeau 23rd Prime Minister of Canada
WE charity scandal - A simple guide to the new crisis for TrudeauHow a multimillion-dollar scheme to help students embroiled Trudeau and his family in controversy.
BBC News
Canada to not recognise 'Punjab 2020 Referendum' event organised by SFJNEW DELHI: In a significant victory for , the Justin Trudeau government stated this week that they would not recognise the Punjab 2020 organised by the..
WorldNews
Trudeau strains to contain political scandal engulfing his familyCanada Trudeau strains to contain political scandal engulfing his family Moving forward, Trudeau and Morneau may have to deal with more problems. Canadian Prime..
WorldNews
Scrutiny of WE deal to resume at committee, in House of Commons TuesdayOTTAWA — The Liberal government’s cancelled contract with an organization connected closely to the prime minister will be back in the spotlight today. Prime..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this