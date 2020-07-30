Global  
 

Trudeau regrets granting contract to charity group

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he regrets granting a multi-million dollar contract to a charity group to administer a student grant program. (July 30)
 
