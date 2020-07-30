Philadelphia's coronavirus outbreak, quarantines lead trash to pile up: 'Filthadelphia'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Report: Yankees-Phillies game to be postponed



Today, the New York Yankees game against the Philadelphia Phillies will be postponed. This comes a day after the Miami Marlins pushed back their game over a COVID-19 outbreak. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 2 days ago MLB Postpones Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak



According to reports -- Major League Baseball has been forced to postpone two games due to a coronavirus outbreak. Ken Rosenthal reports this includes the Orioles game for tonight in Miami and the.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:40 Published 3 days ago MLB Cancels Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak



According to reports -- Major League Baseball has been forced to cancel two games due to a coronavirus outbreak. Ken Rosenthal reports this includes the Orioles game for tonight in Miami and the.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:38 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this