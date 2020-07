John Lewis, Lillian Miles Lewis and the power of love Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

On a night that we honor a man who taught us so much about the power of love, we take a look at the relationship between John Lewis and his wife Lillian Miles Lewis that gave the congressman the strength to bring his message to the world. Norah O'Donnell reports. 👓 View full article

