Tropical Storm Isaias drenches Puerto Rico, expected to strengthen to hurricane with East Coast in sight Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out electricity and caused flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic Thursday, following forecasts that predicted the storm would morph into a hurricane, as it moves toward the Bahamas and the east coast of the United States.