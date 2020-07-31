Today in History for July 31st

First space probe of the United States to successfully transmit close images of the lunar surface back to Earth

Ranger 7 First space probe of the United States to successfully transmit close images of the lunar surface back to Earth

US dropped atomic bomb on Nagasaki & other events today | Oneindia News



We take you through time to witness the biggest events in history on this day. In this episode: Quit India protests erupt against the British, United States drops a second atomic bomb on Japan in.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:56 Published 6 hours ago

This Day in History: George Washington Creates the Purple Heart



This Day in History: George Washington Creates the Purple Heart August 7, 1782 As commander in chief of the Continental Army, Washington created the "Badge for Military Merit." Made from purple silk.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:59 Published 2 days ago