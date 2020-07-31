|
Today in History for July 31st
Highlights of this day in history: Ranger 7 beams lunar pictures; France's Marquis de Lafayette makes his name in the American Revolution; Thomas Eagleton withdraws as George McGovern's running mate; Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling born. (July 31)
Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette French general and politician.
Ranger 7 First space probe of the United States to successfully transmit close images of the lunar surface back to Earth
Thomas Eagleton American politician
George McGovern American politician
