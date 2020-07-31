Global  
 

Hurricane Isaias on track toward East Coast

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Hurricane Isaias strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane as it moved towards the Bahamas and Florida on July 31, 2020.
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Hurricane Isaias approaches the Dominican Republic with sustaining winds of 60 mph

Hurricane Isaias approaches the Dominican Republic with sustaining winds of 60 mph 01:09

 Hurricane Isais is approaching the town of Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, on Thursday (July 30), with strong sustained winds of 60 mph. The National Hurricane Center said Isaias was centered about 50 miles southwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Isaias expected to produce four to eight...

Hurricane Isaias forecast to become Category 2 storm; east coast of Florida in forecast path

 Hurricane Isaias may strengthen to a Category 2. Tropical storm conditions are likely in Miami on Friday night or early Saturday morning.
 
USATODAY.com

The Chassahowitzka River in Homosassa, FL | Giant Summer Adventure [Video]

The Chassahowitzka River in Homosassa, FL | Giant Summer Adventure

Known as "The Chaz River", this hidden spot along Florida's nature coast in Citrus County is a gateway to underwater caves, scenic jungles, calm crystal clear water, amazing wildlife, and the Crack.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 04:40Published

Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

 SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — New Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday expected to take it to the U.S. East Coast by the weekend as it approached the..
WorldNews

Is international travel allowed? See reopening dates for Canada, Mexico, Bahamas and other spots

 Here's an update on travel restrictions and opening plans for some of the countries that are most popular with American travelers.
USATODAY.com

Bahamas bars American tourists, Home Depot requires masks: 5 things you need to know Wednesday

 The Bahamas bars American tourists from entering, Comet Neowise will be closest to Earth and more news to start off your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Bahamas to Ban Most International Flights Due to Coronavirus Surge [Video]

Bahamas to Ban Most International Flights Due to Coronavirus Surge

The ban on international flights is one of several restrictions announced by Prime Minister Hubert Minnis on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

Seattle Times

CBC.ca Also reported by •cbs4.comFOXNews.comCBS News

