Rep. Karen Bass emerges as a leading VP contender
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
California congresswoman Karen Bass has emerged as a leading contender to be the Democrats' vice presidential candidate. The 66-year-old Bass chairs the Congressional Black Caucus and led major legislation after the police killing of George Floyd. (July 30)
