Greg Pence criticized for racist items at his mall

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is coming under criticism for allowing objects with racist depictions of African Americans at an antiques mall he owns with his wife. The issue has taken on particular significance amid a national reckoning on race. (July 31)
 
Greg Pence Greg Pence U.S. Representative from Indiana


African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

Black Americans star in front of Hitler at Berlin Olympics

 The name of sprinter Mack Robinson may not be as well-known as Jesse Owens, the star of the 1936 Berlin Games. Robinson’s not even the most famous person in..
WorldNews

In pictures: Civil rights icon John Lewis honoured at US capitol

 The Georgia Democrat is the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol rotunda.
BBC News

Final farewell: John Lewis makes last journey across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

 The March 7, 1965 bridge crossing was a pivotal demonstration in the fight for African-American suffrage.
 
USATODAY.com

Activists working in John Lewis's shadow warn about voter suppression ahead of November vote

 Voting rights activists are working to honor John Lewis by securing the vote for Black Americans and others in the face of suppression tactics.
USATODAY.com

