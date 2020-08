Hurricane Isaias Could Delay First U.S. Astronaut Splashdown In Decades On Sunday Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Two U.S. astronauts hope to return home to Earth on Sunday if Hurricane Isaias allows it, and they will have seasick bags ready to use if needed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published 1 day ago Tropical Storm Isaias could become a hurricane this weekend 01:14 The forecast track of Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move to the east. That is good news for SWFL. Rain bands from Isaias could move in Saturday and early Sunday before the storm moves to our northeast You Might Like

Tweets about this