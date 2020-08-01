Dershowitz Says Epstein May Have Paid Guards to Let Him Kill Himself (Video) Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It’s been an incredibly busy week in the world of politics, and the opening segment of Friday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” focused one of the week’s big items you may have forgotten about: new developments in the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell case. Specifically, the claim by one of Epstein’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, that she saw Bill Clinton on Epstein’s island. Carlson had attorney Alan Dershowitz on to talk about it.



Dershowitz, who served as Epstein’s attorney during his trial for sex trafficking and assault, has himself been caught up in the accusations against Epstein. Dershowitz himself visited Epstein’s island, which some people refer to as his “pedo island” because Epstein would bring underage girls there for sex.



The interview with Dershowitz was a bit contentious, with Carlson pressing him on some of the details, particularly noting that it’s strange that Dershowitz would claim to have not known Epstein well despite having his family stay at one of Epstein’s homes.



But Dershowitz maintained that story.



“I knew him as an academic acquaintaince. I never met his mother. I never met his brother. I didn’t know anything about his personal life,” he said. After which Tucker pointed out that people don’t typically stay at the homes of people they don’t know well.



But then Carlson changed the subject, and asked Dershowitz if he thinks Epstein killed himself.



“No, I think he committed suicide. But I think he may have paid off guards to allow him to commit suicide,” Dershowitz said. “It seems to be very difficult that he would have been allowed — the video cameras off, the cell mate taken out of the cell. I wouldn’t put it beyond him two have paid guards to close their eyes. I don’t know if he could bear the possibility of having to spend the rest of his life in jail.”



While there have been any number of theories about Epstein’s death, this is not among the most popular ones. It has, however, been floated before but others, such as a former prison warden in Florida, who shared a similar theory with the Palm Beach Post last year.



Dershowitz also maintained that Clinton never visited the island, a claim he’s made for years.



“The former head of the FBI did a thorough investigation. He went to the Secret Service. The Secret Service told us there is no evidence that he was ever on the island. He has categorically denied it. Her story is so fake,” Dershowitz said. “Her story is that Ghislaine Maxwell flew him on her helicopter, where she had just gotten her license, with secret service men on board and flew Bill Clinton for the island where he sat next to two underage young girls. Totally false story. The secret service records rebut that. Everything this woman has said is false.”



