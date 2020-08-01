Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Donald Trump Getting Caught On A Hot Mic Disparaging His Supporters?
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Donald Trump Getting Caught On A Hot Mic Disparaging His Supporters?
Saturday, 1 August 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
The video was created by a parody Twitter account
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
United States Congress
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic Party
Arsenal F.C.
Republican Party
Florida
Anthony Fauci
British Grand Prix
National Basketball Association
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Boston Marathon Bomber
TikTok
Hurricane Isaias
Microsoft
James Murdoch
Alan Parker
WORTH WATCHING
Twitter Bans David Duke
Three charged with high-profile Twitter hacks
Fauci hopeful for vaccine by end of year into 2021
Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test