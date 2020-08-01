Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On the First Day of School, an Indiana Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
As more schools abandon plans for in-person classes, one that opened in Indiana this week had to quarantine students within hours.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19 03:07

 Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by COVID-19, after the United States, registered 69,074 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, figures that are a new daily record, as reported by the Ministry of health. In its most recent daily epidemiological...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indiana Indiana State of the eastern central United States

US COVID-19 Resurgence Is Coming To South, Midwest [Video]

US COVID-19 Resurgence Is Coming To South, Midwest

A resurgence in coronavirus infections has rocked the US South and West. It is now making its way to Midwestern states, according to reports at CNN. Anthony Fauci is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "What inevitably is going to happen is that the states that are not yet in trouble, will likely get into trouble," Dr. Anthony Fauci States including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee are seeing an increase in positivity.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Joseph Kernan, Vietnam P.O.W. and Indiana Governor, Dies at 74

 He spent 11 months in a North Vietnamese prison after his plane was downed. He was later a long-serving mayor of South Bend. He died of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com
Dr Fauci troubled by potential coronavirus surge in US states [Video]

Dr Fauci troubled by potential coronavirus surge in US states

Dr Anthony Fauci said there are early signs that a coronavirus resurgencecould be developing in Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky. The leadinginfectious diseases expert expressed concern about those US states that arestarting to see a rise in case numbers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lee Schools will work with DOH to do contact tracing [Video]

Lee Schools will work with DOH to do contact tracing

Once a student tests positive for COVID-19, The Department of Health in Lee County will contact anyone the student came in contact with and will monitor them for at least 14 days.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:31Published
New Albany student athlete tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

New Albany student athlete tests positive for coronavirus

New Albany School District released that a student athlete is now under quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. High school and middle school football, baseball, and boys basketball..

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
What if students, staff test positive for COVID? [Video]

What if students, staff test positive for COVID?

We look at what state experts say might happen if a student or staff member tests positive when schools reopen.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

On the First Day of School, an Indiana Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 As more schools abandon plans for in-person classes, one that opened in Indiana this week had to quarantine students within hours.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Sabally’s double-double, late block help Wings beat Fever

 BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Satou Sabally had season highs of 23 points and 17 rebounds and made critical plays down the stretch as the Dallas Wings overcame a...
Seattle Times

Birmingham real estate firm acquires Indiana development

 A Birmingham-based real estate acquisition and development firm has acquired a retail development in Terre Haute, Indiana. Sanders Capital acquired Honey Creek...
bizjournals


Tweets about this