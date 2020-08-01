Global  
 

Florida prepares for Hurricane Isaias amid record surge in coronavirus cases

CBS News Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Florida, a coronavirus hotspot, is under a new threat as Hurricane Isaias approaches. Florida has seen a record number of new coronavirus cases and coronavirus-linked deaths in the last week, and the storm is now complicating efforts to contain the pandemic. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Riviera Beach, Florida.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Miami-Dade, Broward Remain Under Tropical Storm Warning Ahead Of Isaias

Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Miami-Dade, Broward Remain Under Tropical Storm Warning Ahead Of Isaias 04:39

 Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the Florida east coast ahead of Hurricane Isaias which will approach the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday. Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain under a Tropical Storm Warning.

