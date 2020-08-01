Florida prepares for Hurricane Isaias amid record surge in coronavirus cases
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () Florida, a coronavirus hotspot, is under a new threat as Hurricane Isaias approaches. Florida has seen a record number of new coronavirus cases and coronavirus-linked deaths in the last week, and the storm is now complicating efforts to contain the pandemic. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Riviera Beach, Florida.
Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the Florida east coast ahead of Hurricane Isaias which will approach the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday. Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain under a Tropical Storm Warning.
Florida is facing record high coronavirus deaths as Hurricane Isaias approaches. State-run testing sites have been shut down and hurricane shelters will require...