Trump, Republicans signal willingness to negotiate on $600 unemployment benefit boost

CBS News Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are scheduled to meet with Democratic leaders Saturday morning as a program that provided a $600 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits amid the pandemic expired overnight. The federal program has been the subject of fierce debate between President Trump and congressional Republicans, who have recently softened on the subject of an extension, and Democratic lawmakers. Nikole Killion reports on the ongoing negotiations.
