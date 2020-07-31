Global  
 

Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to red onions

CBS News Saturday, 1 August 2020
The outbreak has infected nearly 400 people in more than 30 states.
Health officials link US salmonella outbreak to red onions

 Federal health officials say an outbreak of salmonella infecting nearly 400 people in more than 30 states has been linked to red onions, and identified a...
Seattle Times

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to American red onions

 Health officials have tracked a salmonella outbreak in Canada reported earlier this week to red onions imported from the United States and are asking residents...
CBC.ca

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

 Health authorities are warning consumers in Central and Western Canada to avoid eating red onions imported from the U.S. that have been linked to a salmonella...
CTV News


