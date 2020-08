Miss D. 📚🎀 RT @CBSNewYork: New York Added To List Of States Affected By Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Red Onions, Health Officials Say https://t.co/Sa… 43 minutes ago

CBS New York New York Added To List Of States Affected By Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Red Onions, Health Officials Say https://t.co/Sa2ffv9rSp 44 minutes ago

PGC (Precision Global Consulting) Alabama, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have been added to the list of states which travellers must quarantine for 14 d… https://t.co/WMatdSv9Xa 1 day ago

Thrifty Traveler Most travelers are planning to stay closer to home these days. But even states are imposing restrictions. New Yor… https://t.co/b1Y8FGzkvU 3 days ago

BM77 RT @timesunion: More states added to New York travel quarantine list https://t.co/2f4fTTzkj0 https://t.co/uTzOHsG2oC 3 days ago

Lee RT @WBFO: 3 more states added to New York's #quarantine list. 2/3 of all U.S. states are now on the list. https://t.co/FiBkjetU0D @DanClark… 3 days ago