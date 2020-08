Raw Ground Beef Gets Recalled For Potential E. Coli Contamination



Around 42,922 pounds of ground beef products were recalled over concerns of E. coli contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service gave consumers notice on Saturday. They said to not consume or buy seven products produced by Lakeside Refrigerated Services, located in New Jersey. The FSIS said the recall was issued after an unspecified issue was discovered during a routine recall effectiveness check. According to Gizmodo, people infected from E.

