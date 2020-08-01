Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Northeast Broward Braces For Potential Impacts From Tropical Storm Isaias

cbs4.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Northeast Broward County is bracing for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias Saturday. However, during the day and into the evening, many families spent the day on the sand watching the waves.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Thrillseekers And Wave Watchers On Deerfield Beach Ahead Of Isaias

Thrillseekers And Wave Watchers On Deerfield Beach Ahead Of Isaias 02:49

 Northeast Broward County braced for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias Saturday. However, during the day and into the evening, many families spent the day on the sand watching the waves, and thrillseekers took to the rough surf to hang ten.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Florida braces for Hurricane Isaias [Video]

Florida braces for Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias hit the Bahamas and was downgraded to a tropical storm, but will likely pick up hurricane speeds again before hitting Florida.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:00Published
Tracking Isaias: 8pm Intermediate Advisory with CBS4's Craig Setzer [Video]

Tracking Isaias: 8pm Intermediate Advisory with CBS4's Craig Setzer

CBS4's Craig Setzer provides Saturday 8pm update on Tropical Storm Isaias

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:28Published
CBS4 Weather At Your Desk Tracking Isaiah Edition 8-1-20 7pm [Video]

CBS4 Weather At Your Desk Tracking Isaiah Edition 8-1-20 7pm

It's going to be a squally night as Tropical Storm Isaias brushes the Florida coast

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:04Published

Tweets about this

Caffeinefreak

CaffeineFreak(@🏡) RT @CBSMiami: Thrill seekers hit the rough surf along Deerfield Beach on Saturday afternoon ahead of #TropicalStormIsaias @TRussellCBS4 rep… 8 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Thrill seekers hit the rough surf along Deerfield Beach on Saturday afternoon ahead of #TropicalStormIsaias… https://t.co/i72DOTF8TT 8 hours ago