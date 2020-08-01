Northeast Broward Braces For Potential Impacts From Tropical Storm Isaias
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () Northeast Broward County is bracing for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias Saturday. However, during the day and into the evening, many families spent the day on the sand watching the waves.
