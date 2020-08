TORONTO (AP) — Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots and the New York Islanders opened their best-of-five playoff series with a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers on...

Islanders goalies Semyon Varlamov, Thomas Greiss to play in Wednesday night's exhibition game vs. Rangers Coach Barry Trotz hasn't decided who will be in net for Saturday's Game 1 against the Florida Panthers, as both have played well against the team the Isles...

Newsday 5 days ago