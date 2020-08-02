Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB commissioner confident league will get through season

CBS News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Just 1 1/2 weeks into a shortened 60-game season, the coronavirus has forced 19 postponements in 11 days,
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season 01:22

 NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season "Black Lives Matter" shirts were worn by players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. On the backs of the jerseys, some players had the phrases, "I Can't Breathe" and "Say Their Names." Players and staff in the later game...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

Brewers star Lorenzo Cain calls it quits on season as pandemic problems continue in MLB [Video]

Brewers star Lorenzo Cain calls it quits on season as pandemic problems continue in MLB

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain calls it quits on season as pandemic forces postponement of more MLB games

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:52Published

Coronavirus updates: Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021; Lena Dunham has lingering symptoms; MLB continues to struggle

 Dr. Fauci remains confident that a vaccine will be ready by early next year. Lena Dunham reveals she had COVID-19. More news Saturday.
USATODAY.com

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred warns season could shut down if players aren't more careful

 The St. Louis Cardinals had two players test positive, further altering MLB's schedule and casting doubt on the 60-game season.
USATODAY.com

As COVID rocks MLB, team contact tracers deploy

 As the coronavirus forces another change in Major League Baseball's schedule, the league's contact tracers have been deployed from the outset, according the Jake..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak

Major League Baseball has announced the suspension of the Miami Marlins’ 2020 season after 15 players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Nathan Ake 19/20 season stats [Video]

Nathan Ake 19/20 season stats

Take a look at Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake's statistics from his 2019/20 Premier League season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:06Published
WORST TEAM OF THE SEASON XI! [Video]

WORST TEAM OF THE SEASON XI!

What a season it’s been in the Premier League, and while we have seen some magnificent performances from players like Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Man United’s Marcus Rashford and Liverpool’s..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 15:16Published

Tweets about this