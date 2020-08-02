MLB commissioner confident league will get through season

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 days ago NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season 01:22 NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season "Black Lives Matter" shirts were worn by players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. On the backs of the jerseys, some players had the phrases, "I Can't Breathe" and "Say Their Names." Players and staff in the later game...