|
South Africa coronavirus cases surge past 500,000
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
An early lockdown in South Africa saw a delayed spread of the coronavirus, but now it's arrived in full force, with experts saying it's only expected to peak in September.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Africa Southernmost country in Africa
Coronavirus infections skyrocket in South AfricaSouth Africa is suffering the worst coronavirus outbreak in Africa, as medical workers struggle to help patients despite inadequate resources. Debora Patta..
CBS News
Coronavirus: South Africa virus cases pass half million markThe country has the world's fifth-highest number of infections, and largest tally in Africa.
BBC News
South Africa's apartheid-era statues 'should be put in a theme park'South African sculptor Pitika Ntuli on what we should do with reminders of colonial and racist history.
BBC News
Endangered tigers seen in Thailand after four-year absenceToday is Global Tiger Day and conservationists in Thailand are celebrating the occasion with some good news. Several endangered tigers have been sighted..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this