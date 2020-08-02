Global  
 

South Africa coronavirus cases surge past 500,000

CBS News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
An early lockdown in South Africa saw a delayed spread of the coronavirus, but now it's arrived in full force, with experts saying it's only expected to peak in September.
