Congressman Raúl Grijalva tests positive for coronavirus

CBS News Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Grijalva's diagnosis comes after Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert tested positive earlier this week.
News video: 'I Have The Wuhan Virus,' Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

'I Have The Wuhan Virus,' Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:42

 Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has tested positive for the coronavirus, CBS News has confirmed.Up until a couple weeks ago, Gohmert chose not to wear a mask inside the U.S. Capitol, flouting safety guidelines. Katie Johnston reports.

Raúl Grijalva Raúl Grijalva U.S. Representative from Arizona


Louie Gohmert Louie Gohmert American politician

Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber [Video]

Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber

The House Speaker's new order comes after Texas GOP Representative Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19.

Louie Gohmert’s Coronavirus Case Reveals a Dangerous Reality in Congress

 Congress, which is tasked with shepherding the nation through the pandemic, itself lacks consistent procedures for protecting its members and its work force.
Louie Gohmert Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Refusing to Wear A Mask

 The Texas congressman, who frequently refused to wear a mask, said he had probably contracted the coronavirus because he did so. His diagnosis raised questions..
Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

McConnell Tells Republican Candidates To Distance From Trump [Video]

McConnell Tells Republican Candidates To Distance From Trump

Senator Mitch McConnell has a strong suggestion for his fellow Republicans. He is saying do whatever it takes to salvage their campaigns, reports CNN. This is ahead of what Republicans increasingly fear could be a devastating election for their party. In recent weeks, the Senate majority leader has become concerned over Republicans losing control. WIthout Senate majority, Republicans will struggle to pass and block specific legislation.

Democrats and Republicans have 'most productive' stimulus talk to date, but deal still 'not imminent'

 Democrats and Republicans had the 'most productive' stimulus talk to date, but are still far from a deal after unemployment benefits expire.
Alienated by Trump, Suburban Voters Sour on G.O.P. in Battle for the House

 House Republicans are on the defensive in suburban strongholds as voters reject President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and calls for racial justice.
Trump still defers to Putin, even as he dismisses US intelligence and the allies

 Written by David E. Sanger On the eve of accepting the Republican nomination for president four years ago, Donald Trump declared that he would pull out of NATO..
Pelosi Announces Mandatory Mask Policy For House After Texas Congressman Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Pelosi Announces Mandatory Mask Policy For House After Texas Congressman Tests Positive For COVID-19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mandated the wearing of face masks in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, hours after Republican Representative Louie Gohmert announced he tested positive..

Rep. Reschenthaler In Self-Quarantine [Video]

Rep. Reschenthaler In Self-Quarantine

Congressman Guy Reschenthaler is in self-quarantine after coming into close contact with a congressman who tested positive for coronavirus.

