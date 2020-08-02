Tropical Storm Isaias nears coronavirus-hit Florida
Sunday, 2 August 2020
30 minutes ago) Forecasters have warned that Tropical Storm Isaias could strengthen into a hurricane.
Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea. According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon Thursday. According to CNN, the treacherous storm will then make its way towards Florida. Tropical storm warnings are...
Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida 00:32
Hurricane Isaias rolls into southern Florida
Outer bands of Hurricane Isaias, recently downgraded to a tropical storm, hit southern Florida on Saturday (August 1st) afternoon.
A timelapse clip filmed by Larry Richardson in Delray Beach showed..
2 a.m. Sunday advisory - Tropical Storm Isaias
Tropical Storm Isaias is slowly pushing closer to South Florida and the Treasure Coast early Sunday morning and is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight.
