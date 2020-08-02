Global  
 

Tropical Storm Isaias nears coronavirus-hit Florida

BBC News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Forecasters have warned that Tropical Storm Isaias could strengthen into a hurricane.
News video: Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida

 Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea. According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon Thursday. According to CNN, the treacherous storm will then make its way towards Florida. Tropical storm warnings are...

Hurricane Isaias rolls into southern Florida [Video]

Hurricane Isaias rolls into southern Florida

Outer bands of Hurricane Isaias, recently downgraded to a tropical storm, hit southern Florida on Saturday (August 1st) afternoon. A timelapse clip filmed by Larry Richardson in Delray Beach showed..

2 a.m. Sunday advisory - Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

2 a.m. Sunday advisory - Tropical Storm Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias is slowly pushing closer to South Florida and the Treasure Coast early Sunday morning and is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight.

Isaias heads toward east coast [Video]

Isaias heads toward east coast

Isaias heads towards Florida.

Soon-to-be Tropical Storm Isaias could impact Florida after lashing Caribbean with wind, rain

 Florida could see heavy rain and strong winds from a system that is expected to soon become Tropical Storm Isaias by the end of the week.  
Trump news — live: President's renomination vote to be held in private as Florida braces for 70mph winds from Tropical Storm Isaias

 Media members to be omitted from Republican National Convention due to Covid-19 'health restrictions and limitations'
Florida’s Summer of Dread

 The coronavirus had entrenched itself in communities from Pensacola to Key West, killing more than 7,000 Floridians. Then came Tropical Storm Isaias.
