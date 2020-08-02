Portland Police Declare Unlawful Assembly During Protest
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () The Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly Saturday night when people gathered outside a police precinct in Oregon's largest city and threw bottles towards officers, police said.Until that point, federal, state and local law enforcement had been seemingly...
The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city in Oregon, said it was the first time he had been teargassed. Protesters had lit a large fire and...