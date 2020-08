You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Family Of Slain 12-Year-Old Kentayvia Blackful Says Justice Has Been Delayed



The parents of Kentayvia Blackful were still grieving Monday night, nearly a year after their daughter was shot in the head by a stray bullet in Harvey and died on her 12th birthday. CBS 2 Investigator.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:48 Published 2 hours ago Suspect in custody in fatal shooting of nine-year-old boy in Chicago, police say



A suspect is in custody in the shooting death of nine-year-old Janari Ricks, Chicago police announced Monday. Credit: WGN Duration: 01:56 Published 2 hours ago Texans gather in memory of those lost a year ago in El Paso shooting



A year after the El Paso, shooting at Walmart in Texas, people gather to pay their respects on Monday, (August 3, 2020). The shooting that took place on August 3, 2019, appeared that it was an.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this