Linda Lavin: "I’m still here"

CBS News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Actress and singer Linda Lavin says that, since the pandemic began, she has been busier than ever – from releasing a new album to performing weekly online concerts. The star of the classic sitcom "Alice" tells correspondent Mo Rocca that much of her success derives from the fact that she has always advocated for herself.
Linda Lavin: "I've worked more in these 2½ months than I have in 2½ years"

 Since the pandemic began, the star of the classic sitcom "Alice" has performed online concerts, and released a new album – evidence that much of her success..
CBS News

Linda Lavin on her character “Alice” as a model mom

 In this web exclusive, actress Linda Lavin, who starred as a single mother working as a waitress in the TV sitcom “Alice” (1976-1985), talked with..
CBS News

