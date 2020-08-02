|
Apple Fire continues to grow as thousands are evacuated in Southern California
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Firefighters continue to battle the Apple Fire in Southern California as thousands are evacuated.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Southern California Place in California, United States
Apple Fire spreads and forces evacuations in California's Cherry ValleyHomes are evacuated as the Apple Fire continues to grow in Southern California.
USATODAY.com
Thousands to evacuate as Apple Fire grows in Southern CaliforniaAbout 7,800 people have been ordered to leave their homes as of Saturday afternoon.
USATODAY.com
Apple Fire in Southern California prompts home evacuationsBy Saturday night, the fire had spread to over 12,000 acres and more than 2,500 homes were ordered to evacuate.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this