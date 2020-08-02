Global  
 

Apple Fire continues to grow as thousands are evacuated in Southern California

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Firefighters continue to battle the Apple Fire in Southern California as thousands are evacuated.
 
Apple Fire spreads and forces evacuations in California's Cherry Valley

 Homes are evacuated as the Apple Fire continues to grow in Southern California.
USATODAY.com

Thousands to evacuate as Apple Fire grows in Southern California

 About 7,800 people have been ordered to leave their homes as of Saturday afternoon.
USATODAY.com

Apple Fire in Southern California prompts home evacuations

 By Saturday night, the fire had spread to over 12,000 acres and more than 2,500 homes were ordered to evacuate.
CBS News

