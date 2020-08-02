Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nature: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

CBS News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
“Sunday Morning” takes us to Cades Cove, on the Tennessee side of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Videographer: Scot Miller.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Great Smoky Mountains National Park U.S. national park in Tennessee and North Carolina


Cades Cove Cades Cove United States historic place


Tennessee Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States

TN fishermen demands decrease in diesel prices to meet COVID challenges [Video]

TN fishermen demands decrease in diesel prices to meet COVID challenges

Amid coronavirus induced lockdown, industries across country are facing hardships. Among this, the fishery industry suffered a major blow due to the pandemic. In context to this, fishermen association in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram held an executive meeting. The association demanded the centre and state government to reduce prices of diesel to meet COVID challenges.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July [Video]

U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and cases doubled in 19 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published
US COVID-19 Resurgence Is Coming To South, Midwest [Video]

US COVID-19 Resurgence Is Coming To South, Midwest

A resurgence in coronavirus infections has rocked the US South and West. It is now making its way to Midwestern states, according to reports at CNN. Anthony Fauci is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "What inevitably is going to happen is that the states that are not yet in trouble, will likely get into trouble," Dr. Anthony Fauci States including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee are seeing an increase in positivity.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bear Charges After Mountain Goats [Video]

Bear Charges After Mountain Goats

Occurred on July 25, 2020 / Glacier National Park, Montana, USAInfo from Licensor: "While hiking the Hidden Lake Overlook Trail in Glacier National Park, I watched a grizzly bear charge after mountain..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:17Published
Man pulled to safety after knocking himself out jumping from bridge in Montana's Rocky Mountains [Video]

Man pulled to safety after knocking himself out jumping from bridge in Montana's Rocky Mountains

This was the moment a man jumped off a bridge into a river in Montana's Rocky Mountains and knocked himself unconscious, before being rescued by an onlooker.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Ivanka Trump Talks About The Importance Of The Great American Outdoors Act [Video]

Ivanka Trump Talks About The Importance Of The Great American Outdoors Act

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd had an exclusive interview with Ivanka Trump at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:40Published

Tweets about this

KIKITHEKILLER1

KIKITHEKILLER RT @CBSSunday: Do Nothing For Two Minutes Take a minute, turn up the volume as we take you to Cades Cove, on the Tennessee side of Great S… 22 seconds ago