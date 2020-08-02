Nature: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

US COVID-19 Resurgence Is Coming To South, Midwest



A resurgence in coronavirus infections has rocked the US South and West. It is now making its way to Midwestern states, according to reports at CNN. Anthony Fauci is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "What inevitably is going to happen is that the states that are not yet in trouble, will likely get into trouble," Dr. Anthony Fauci States including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee are seeing an increase in positivity.

