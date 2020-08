‘I Have Never Been Called That’: Dr. Birx Responds To Pelosi Criticism Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

'I have tremendous respect for the speaker.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Elia Omrie @chaka_unity @LutendoKhoromm2 Lol getting a yellow card have never been called unlucky Malaringe and Ben and Meme… https://t.co/iHBnjgs4y5 19 seconds ago Bits336 RT @kaitlancollins: After House Speaker Pelosi said she didn't have confidence in her, Dr. Birx tells @DanaBashCNN, "I have tremendous resp… 26 seconds ago Jim Bryant RT @girlsreallyrule: Dr. Birx responds to Speaker Pelosi: " I have never been called Pollyanna-ish, or non-scientific, nor non-data-driven.… 28 seconds ago BoroughsMom RT @abigailmarone: Great response from Dr. Birx about Pelosi's baseless attacks. Pelosi could learn a thing or two from this. "I have nev… 30 seconds ago