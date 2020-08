5,000 Burmese pythons removed from Florida Everglades Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Florida wildlife officials announced last week that 5,000 invasive Burmese pythons have been removed from the delicate Everglades ecosystem since setting up elimination programs three years ago. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Florida removes 5,000 pythons from the Everglades Wildlife officials in Florida removed 5,000 Burmese pythons from the Everglades, a nonnative pest that reproduces -- and kills other species -- so frequently...

CTV News 1 day ago





Tweets about this