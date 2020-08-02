Global  
 

Apple Fire Leads to Evacuation Order for 7,000 in California

NYTimes.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
The wildfire, near the San Bernardino National Forest east of Los Angeles, was burning out of control on Sunday morning.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Over 2,000 Homes Under Evacuation Order As Apple Fire Continues To Grow In Size

Over 2,000 Homes Under Evacuation Order As Apple Fire Continues To Grow In Size 03:07

 Approximately 2,586 homes totaling approximately 7,800 people are under evacuation orders as properties continue to be threatened by flames from the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley. Hermela Aregawi reports live.

