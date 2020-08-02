Global  
 

Marines call off search for 8 missing after training accident

CBS News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
The U.S. Marines on Sunday called off the search for seven missing Marines and one Navy sailor who were missing after a vessel sank off the California coast on Thursday night. All eight are presumed dead. CBS Los Angeles reports.
 The AAV was carrying 15 Marines and one sailor when it was transferring the sailors from the shores of San Clemente Island near San Diego to a Navy ship.
 15 Marines and a Navy sailor were training off the coast California when their amphibious assault vehicle sank. Nine were killed.
