|
Marines call off search for 8 missing after training accident
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
The U.S. Marines on Sunday called off the search for seven missing Marines and one Navy sailor who were missing after a vessel sank off the California coast on Thursday night. All eight are presumed dead. CBS Los Angeles reports.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Marine Corps Amphibious warfare branch of the United States Armed Forces
US Ambassador Slams Russia's 9-Year Sentencing Of Former US Marine
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Navy Military branch for naval warfare
Marines call off search for 8 missing; all presumed deadThe AAV was carrying 15 Marines and one sailor when it was transferring the sailors from the shores of San Clemente Island near San Diego to a Navy ship.
CBS News
7 Marines, Navy sailor presumed dead as rescue effort halted in tragedy off California Coast15 Marines and a Navy sailor were training off the coast California when their amphibious assault vehicle sank. Nine were killed.
USATODAY.com
Oh say can this toddler sing!Amelia Day Bubenik, the 3-year-old daughter of a disabled Navy veteran, sings 'God Bless America' at Yellowstone National Park.
USATODAY.com
California State in the western United States
Apple Fire Leads to Evacuation Order for 7,000 in CaliforniaThe wildfire, near the San Bernardino National Forest east of Los Angeles, was burning out of control on Sunday morning.
NYTimes.com
Eight US service members presumed dead after sea accidentSeven marines and a sailor were in an amphibious vehicle that sank off California during a exercise.
BBC News
'Insulin or groceries': How reduced unemployment affects struggling Americans from California to MississippiExperts warn that the GOP's efforts to cut enhanced unemployment benefits will have dire effects for more than 25 million out-of-work Americans.
USATODAY.com
KCBS-TV CBS TV station in Los Angeles
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this