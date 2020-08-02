Global  
 

SpaceX Crew Dragon Astronauts Splash Down In Gulf Of Mexico After Historic Test Flight

CBS 2 Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico.
