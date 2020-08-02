SpaceX Crew Dragon Astronauts Splash Down In Gulf Of Mexico After Historic Test Flight

Video Credit: ANI - Published 1 hour ago SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico 01:12 SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico. Capsule has been opened and NASA astronauts, Col. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been brought out of the spacecraft. Astronauts...