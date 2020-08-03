Global  
 

Private Boats Enter SpaceX Splashdown Area, Raising Concerns

NYTimes.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
“We need to do a better job next time” of securing the area, the NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, said.
