Dunkin' employee in Illinois arrested after state trooper finds mucus in coffee

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
A Dunkin' employee was arrested and fired after a state trooper in Chicago found what police said was mucus in his coffee.
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
News video: Dunkin' Donuts Employee Accused Of Spitting In State Trooper's Coffee

Dunkin' Donuts Employee Accused Of Spitting In State Trooper's Coffee 00:35

 An employee at a Garfield Ridge neighborhood Dunkin’ Donuts stood charged Saturday with spitting in an Illinois state trooper’s coffee.

Related news from verified sources

