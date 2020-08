linda RT @johnpavlovitz: All these "America-loving" patriots don't love their country enough to stay the***home. This kind of lack self-contr… 17 seconds ago Jackie 🇱🇷 RT @KristiNoem: I trusted my people, they trusted me, and South Dakota is in a good spot in our fight against COVID-19. The #Sturgis moto… 52 seconds ago * DONNA* 🇺🇸 RT @Dcl_60: Stupid... Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could draw 250,000 people in South Dakota despite COVID pandemic - ABC News https://t.co/0I… 2 minutes ago Comments on Iowa Pandemic just a bump in the road for Sturgis motorcycle rally Iowa at risk, ⁦@KimReynoldsIA⁩, as bikers stream thr… https://t.co/Bu8oFs6Tlw 5 minutes ago Steve Bartin RT @wlsam890: Large gatherings, of course, are a big "no-no" right now because of coronavirus, but that isn't stopping thousands of people… 6 minutes ago WLS-AM 890 Large gatherings, of course, are a big "no-no" right now because of coronavirus, but that isn't stopping thousands… https://t.co/Qru2ciUok3 7 minutes ago