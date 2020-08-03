|
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has coronavirus
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
He's been asymptomatic and has self-quarantined, the team says. He's the second NFL head coach to get the virus, after New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Doug Pederson American football coach and former player
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the second NFL head coach test positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Philadelphia Eagles National Football League franchise in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
DeSean Jackson Apologises After Posting Anti-Semitic Message
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Sean Payton American football coach and former player
New Orleans Saints National Football League franchise in New Orleans, Louisiana
Drew Brees Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Anti-Kneeling Comments
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
Drew Brees Apologizes After Controversial Comments, Meghan Markle Gives Emotional Address to Former High School & Obama Delivers
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:34Published
National Football League Professional American football league
Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on COVID-19 list
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is the eighth player that the Detroit Lions have placed on the COVID-19 list and the most prominent NFL player so far.
USATODAY.com
NFL star opts out of season after treating COVID-19 patients
"At some point, you realize 'I'm privileged.' You know? I still have a job," he told CBS News' Dana Jacobson. "I'm well, my family is safe. So then you start.."
CBS News
Kansas City Super Bowl star spends off-season treating COVID-19 patients on the front lines
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to defend their Super Bowl championship this NFL season, without the help of their starting lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.
CBS News
