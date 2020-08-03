Global  
 

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has coronavirus

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
He's been asymptomatic and has self-quarantined, the team says. He's the second NFL head coach to get the virus, after New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton.
