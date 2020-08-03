|
|
|
Report: Retired Pope Benedict XVI Sick After Visit to Germany
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has fallen ill after his return from a trip to his native Bavaria to visit his brother, who died a month ago, a German newspaper reported Monday.
|
|
|
|
|