Report: Retired Pope Benedict XVI Sick After Visit to Germany

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Former pope Benedict XVI 'extremely frail': report Former pope Benedict XVI became seriously ill himself after visiting his sick brother in Germany in June and is "extremely frail," according to a report in the...

CTV News 12 hours ago



Benedict XVI unwell since visit to Germany Rome Newsroom, Aug 3, 2020 / 03:21 am (CNA).- Pope emeritus Benedict XVI is sick with a bacterial infection and “very frail,” according to a German newspaper...

CNA 10 hours ago



Former Pope Benedict is seriously ill: Report BERLIN: Former is seriously ill after returning to the Vatican from a visit to Germany, German newspaper reported on Monday, citing his biographer. Benedict,...

WorldNews 10 hours ago





Tweets about this