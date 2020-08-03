Global  
 

Report: Retired Pope Benedict XVI Sick After Visit to Germany

Newsmax Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has fallen ill after his return from a trip to his native Bavaria to visit his brother, who died a month ago, a German newspaper reported Monday.
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Ex-Pope Benedict Seriously Ill After Visit to Bavaria: Report

Ex-Pope Benedict Seriously Ill After Visit to Bavaria: Report 00:51

 Former Pope Benedict is reportedly seriously ill after visiting his brother, Georg Ratzinger, shortly before his death on July 1st.

Related news from verified sources

Former pope Benedict XVI 'extremely frail': report

 Former pope Benedict XVI became seriously ill himself after visiting his sick brother in Germany in June and is "extremely frail," according to a report in the...
CTV News

Benedict XVI unwell since visit to Germany

 Rome Newsroom, Aug 3, 2020 / 03:21 am (CNA).- Pope emeritus Benedict XVI is sick with a bacterial infection and “very frail,” according to a German newspaper...
CNA

Former Pope Benedict is seriously ill: Report

Former Pope Benedict is seriously ill: Report BERLIN: Former is seriously ill after returning to the Vatican from a visit to Germany, German newspaper reported on Monday, citing his biographer. Benedict,...
WorldNews


