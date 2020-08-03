|
Tropical Storm Isaias churns north amid COVID-19 concerns, affects testing capability
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Isaias is making it more difficult to fight the coronavirus in hard-hit states like the Carolinas and Florida. David Begnaud reports.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Eye Opener: Tropical Storm Isaias churns off Florida coast, heads northTropical Storm Isaias is churning off the east coast of Florida and is moving toward the Carolinas. Also, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator..
CBS News
AP Top Stories August 3 AHere's the latest for Monday August 3rd: More negotiations over coronavirus relief package; Prison attacked in eastern Afghanistan; Tropical Storm Isaias moving..
USATODAY.com
COVID-19 relief negotiations, Tropical Storm Isaias, Google Pixel 4a: 5 things you need to know MondayMore negotiations on stimulus deal, Tropical Storm Isaias moves toward Carolinas and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com
Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:44Published
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Florida missing child alert issued for Jacksonville 9-month-old
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:16Published
Singer Luke Combs marries
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
David Begnaud American journalist and news correspondent
Florida breaks single-day COVID-19 death toll as hurricane loomsFlorida is facing record high coronavirus deaths as Hurricane Isaias approaches. State-run testing sites have been shut down and hurricane shelters will require..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this