Tropical Storm Isaias churns north amid COVID-19 concerns, affects testing capability

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Isaias is making it more difficult to fight the coronavirus in hard-hit states like the Carolinas and Florida. David Begnaud reports.
Eye Opener: Tropical Storm Isaias churns off Florida coast, heads north

 Tropical Storm Isaias is churning off the east coast of Florida and is moving toward the Carolinas. Also, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator..
AP Top Stories August 3 A

 Here's the latest for Monday August 3rd: More negotiations over coronavirus relief package; Prison attacked in eastern Afghanistan; Tropical Storm Isaias moving..
COVID-19 relief negotiations, Tropical Storm Isaias, Google Pixel 4a: 5 things you need to know Monday

 More negotiations on stimulus deal, Tropical Storm Isaias moves toward Carolinas and more news to start your Monday.
In a dramatic splashdown, two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on SpaceX capsule on Sunday. It was also the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived back on Earth in their SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endeavour, less than a day after departing the International Space Station and two months after blasting off from Florida. The capsule parachuted into the calm gulf waters about 40 miles off the coast of Pensacola, hundreds of miles from Tropical Storm Isaias pounding Florida’s Atlantic coast. “Welcome back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX,” said Mission Control from SpaceX headquarters.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a Jacksonville 9-month-old early Monday morning. Story: https://wfts.tv/3foD7AX

The Beautiful Crazy hitmaker exchanged vows with his fiancee Nicole Hocking in a small ceremony in Florida on Saturday, as tropical storm Isaias loomed.

Florida breaks single-day COVID-19 death toll as hurricane looms

 Florida is facing record high coronavirus deaths as Hurricane Isaias approaches. State-run testing sites have been shut down and hurricane shelters will require..
