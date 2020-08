Microsoft poised to purchase TikTok amid national security concerns

▲ THE BULL 🐂 RT @Arturo_P_A: August 2, 2020. Microsoft confirms it is an talks to acquire TikTok operations. "The companies are exploring a proposal t… 2 minutes ago Arturo Portilla August 2, 2020. Microsoft confirms it is an talks to acquire TikTok operations. "The companies are exploring a pr… https://t.co/lWiyhnAK6l 5 minutes ago 🄼🅈🄰🄷 🄼🄲🅃🄴🄰🅁 RT @tdkinser: Microsoft confirms it's exploring purchase of TikTok after CEO's conversation with President Trump https://t.co/qcmyPAEyqN ht… 1 hour ago the crypto feed /r/privacytoolsio: microsoft confirms it's exploring purchase of tiktok after ceo's conversation with president tru… https://t.co/P6IryfQf3J 2 hours ago Coffee0965 Microsoft's bad judgement..... Microsoft confirms it's exploring purchase of TikTok after CEO's conversation with P… https://t.co/4XwoDEWQo6 4 hours ago Raymond Crane In the middle of a pandemic and with the economy in free fall, this is what the president is doing FFS! Microsoft c… https://t.co/rDZHgtBMiW 7 hours ago Ghost Bear Microsoft confirms it's exploring purchase of TikTok after CEO's conversation with President Trump - USA TODAY… https://t.co/yg9DUYn0Ef 7 hours ago uscfdot_com https://t.co/1Ujof1v17z Microsoft confirms it's exploring purchase of TikTok after CEO's conversation with Presiden… https://t.co/Y71iGrkuc4 9 hours ago