Microsoft poised to purchase TikTok amid national security concerns

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
President Trump apparently is halting his plan to shut down the popular video app TikTok in the U.S. The Reuters News Agency reports that the president will give the Chinese-owned platform 45 days to sell its U.S. operations to Microsoft. TikTok claims to have 100 million American users. Weijia Jiang reports.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Tik Tok: Banned or bought?| Microsoft in talks to buy Tik Tok US| Oneindia News

Tik Tok: Banned or bought?| Microsoft in talks to buy Tik Tok US| Oneindia News 01:29

 Microsoft is in advanced talks to acquire the popular Chinese video app Tik Tok. There were speculations about the same when a few days ago US President Donald Trump had spoken of banning the app, citing national security and data security concerns. Microsoft is now exploring a deal with ByteDance to...

