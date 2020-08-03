|
Microsoft poised to purchase TikTok amid national security concerns
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
President Trump apparently is halting his plan to shut down the popular video app TikTok in the U.S. The Reuters News Agency reports that the president will give the Chinese-owned platform 45 days to sell its U.S. operations to Microsoft. TikTok claims to have 100 million American users. Weijia Jiang reports.
