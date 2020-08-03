Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House, Democrats continue talks on coronavirus bill amid impasse

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told "Face the Nation" on Sunday he is "not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead'

Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead' 02:19

 White House health experts are warning of a slow rise in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in U.S. cities such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington and urged local leaders to remain vigilant to avoid a surge. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) U.S. Representative from North Carolina

ICYMI: Top takeaways from this week's "Face the Nation"

 This week we sat down with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Majority Whip James Clyburn and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on August 2, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Rep. James Clyburn and Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb
CBS News

Transcript: Mark Meadows on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that aired Sunday, August 2, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Meadows says he's "not optimistic" will be coronavirus deal in near term

 White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that negotiations over a coronavirus relief bill "have a long ways to go."
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US election 2020: Trump says opponent Biden will 'hurt God'

 "He's against God. He's against guns," Mr Trump said of his Democratic challenger.
BBC News
Donald Trump: Joe Biden is against God and against guns [Video]

Donald Trump: Joe Biden is against God and against guns

US president Donald Trump launches a scathing attack on his Democrat electionrival Joe Biden on a visit to Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, in which he saidMr Biden was "against God" and "against guns".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

With Old Allies Turning Against Her, Birx Presses On Against the Coronavirus

 Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, has found herself a woman without a country, denounced by Democrats and called..
NYTimes.com

A look at Biden's potential running mates: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gretchen Whitmer

 Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN..
CBS News

Dr. Jill Biden: “I want people to value teachers”

 In this preview of an interview to be broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” August 9, Dr. Jill Biden, wife of the presumptive Democratic nominee for president,..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump takes action on medical supplies during visit to Ohio

 President Trump visited the battleground state of Ohio on Thursday, where he signed an executive order on medical supplies. It comes as the U.S. nears 5 million..
CBS News

Trump optimistic for COVID vaccine as relief package stalls in Congress

 Ahead of his trip to Ohio, President Trump said he is optimistic about having a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Axios..
CBS News

Face the Nation Face the Nation American television series

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kansas City makes list of possible COVID-19 hot spots [Video]

Kansas City makes list of possible COVID-19 hot spots

Kansas City, Missouri, is one of several cities across the country that has the attention of the White House coronavirus task force.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:39Published
Pelosi says GOP doesn't give a 'damn' about aid [Video]

Pelosi says GOP doesn't give a 'damn' about aid

[NFA] House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an interview with CNBC on Thursday attacked her Republican colleagues for not moving on their new coronavirus relief bill proposal, saying they don't give a "damn"..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:32Published
Fauci: No 'indication' of WH pressure on vaccine [Video]

Fauci: No 'indication' of WH pressure on vaccine

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Reuters exclusive interview on Wednesday said he didn’t have any “indication” of pressure from the White House to develop a vaccine..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus vaccine: Dr Fauci 'cautiously optimistic' jab is possible this year

 Dr Anthony Fauci said today that he is "cautiously optimistic" of an effective coronavirus vaccine being available by the end of the year. Testifying before a...
Independent Also reported by •Pro Football Talk

Israelis more optimistic about national security than democracy - poll

Israelis more optimistic about national security than democracy - poll Just over a third of Israelis are optimistic about the future of democratic governance, against 59% who are optimistic about national security.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •bizjournals

Meadows: 'Not optimistic' on COVID-19 stimulus deal, including unemployment boost

 White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows cast doubt on the possibility of a stimulus deal Wednesday afternoon, saying, "I'm not optimistic we'll reach any kind of...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPNCBS Newsbizjournals

Tweets about this

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore President Trump says he's "optimistic" that a vaccine will be ready around Election Day, and it "wouldn't hurt" his… https://t.co/i8gPnSx02z 5 minutes ago

Clay02664658

Clay RT @PeterHotez: We certainly could have a #COVID19 vaccine manufactured under cGMP by Nov 3. But I don’t see how we would know a vaccine is… 8 minutes ago

C_Coolidge

Charlotte L Coolidge RT @CBSNews: Trump "optimistic" about COVID-19 vaccine around Election Day, says it "wouldn't hurt" him against Biden https://t.co/CYsWBWgG… 3 hours ago

clint_glasgow

Clint Edward Glasgow Liked on YouTube: Trump optimistic for COVID vaccine as relief package stalls in Congress https://t.co/jXISCxNByj 3 hours ago

vnam67

garyVnam67 Trump optimistic for COVID vaccine as relief package stalls in Congress https://t.co/iRB6wcwqwh Was this like when… https://t.co/qlciA9CnnH 3 hours ago

clint_glasgow

Clint Edward Glasgow 👍 on @YouTube: Trump optimistic for COVID vaccine as relief package stalls in Congress https://t.co/jXISCxNByj 3 hours ago