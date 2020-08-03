White House, Democrats continue talks on coronavirus bill amid impasse

WJZ | CBS Baltimore President Trump says he's "optimistic" that a vaccine will be ready around Election Day, and it "wouldn't hurt" his… https://t.co/i8gPnSx02z 5 minutes ago Clay RT @PeterHotez: We certainly could have a #COVID19 vaccine manufactured under cGMP by Nov 3. But I don’t see how we would know a vaccine is… 8 minutes ago Charlotte L Coolidge RT @CBSNews: Trump "optimistic" about COVID-19 vaccine around Election Day, says it "wouldn't hurt" him against Biden https://t.co/CYsWBWgG… 3 hours ago Clint Edward Glasgow Liked on YouTube: Trump optimistic for COVID vaccine as relief package stalls in Congress https://t.co/jXISCxNByj 3 hours ago garyVnam67 Trump optimistic for COVID vaccine as relief package stalls in Congress https://t.co/iRB6wcwqwh Was this like when… https://t.co/qlciA9CnnH 3 hours ago Clint Edward Glasgow 👍 on @YouTube: Trump optimistic for COVID vaccine as relief package stalls in Congress https://t.co/jXISCxNByj 3 hours ago