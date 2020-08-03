|
White House, Democrats continue talks on coronavirus bill amid impasse
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told "Face the Nation" on Sunday he is "not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term."
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) U.S. Representative from North Carolina
ICYMI: Top takeaways from this week's "Face the Nation"This week we sat down with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Majority Whip James Clyburn and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
CBS News
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on August 2, 2020On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Rep. James Clyburn and Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb
CBS News
Transcript: Mark Meadows on "Face the Nation"The following is a transcript of an interview with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that aired Sunday, August 2, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News
Meadows says he's "not optimistic" will be coronavirus deal in near termWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that negotiations over a coronavirus relief bill "have a long ways to go."
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
US election 2020: Trump says opponent Biden will 'hurt God'"He's against God. He's against guns," Mr Trump said of his Democratic challenger.
BBC News
Donald Trump: Joe Biden is against God and against guns
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
With Old Allies Turning Against Her, Birx Presses On Against the CoronavirusDr. Deborah L. Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, has found herself a woman without a country, denounced by Democrats and called..
NYTimes.com
A look at Biden's potential running mates: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gretchen WhitmerPresumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN..
CBS News
Dr. Jill Biden: “I want people to value teachers”In this preview of an interview to be broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” August 9, Dr. Jill Biden, wife of the presumptive Democratic nominee for president,..
CBS News
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Trump takes action on medical supplies during visit to OhioPresident Trump visited the battleground state of Ohio on Thursday, where he signed an executive order on medical supplies. It comes as the U.S. nears 5 million..
CBS News
Trump optimistic for COVID vaccine as relief package stalls in CongressAhead of his trip to Ohio, President Trump said he is optimistic about having a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Axios..
CBS News
Face the Nation American television series
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this