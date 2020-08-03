|
|
|
'Squad' Member Rashida Tlaib Faces Contested Primary Election
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
First-term congresswoman Rashida Tlaib will start defending her time in office beginning with a contested primary on Tuesday, The Hill reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Tlaib Slated To Lose Re-Election Bid
Rashida Tlaib is on the verge of losing her seat in the House of Representatives.
Tlaib represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. She won it in 2018 after Rep. John Conyers retired.
In..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:08Published
|
Tliab In Trouble In Re-Election Bid
Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is in big trouble in her re-election bid.
The New York Times reports that some of Detroit’s most prominent Black leaders are backing challenger Brenda..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:10Published
|
Tlaib In Trouble
Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is in trouble in her home district.
She is facing a difficult primary fight against legendary Michigan politician Brenda Jones.
Tlaib is neck and neck with..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|