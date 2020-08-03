Global  
 

'Squad' Member Rashida Tlaib Faces Contested Primary Election

Newsmax Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
First-term congresswoman Rashida Tlaib will start defending her time in office beginning with a contested primary on Tuesday, The Hill reports.
