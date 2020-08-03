Apple Fire rages in Southern California

About 1,360 firefighters and multiple aircraft were battling the blaze in Southern California.

More than 20,000 acres have burned and at least one home was destroyed by a wildfire in Southern California. Thousands of residents have evacuated, and there's..

Crews east of Los Angeles are struggling to contain the "Apple Fire." By Sunday evening, according to the state firefighting agency Cal Fire, the Apple Fire had..

Apple Closes 15 Southern California Stores Over Coronavirus Surge



Apple has temporarily closed 15 stores in Southern California because of the spike in coronavirus cases. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:25 Published on July 3, 2020

Dozens Of Homes Destroyed As Fire Rips Through Imperial County Town Of Niland



Dozens of homes have been destroyed in a brush fire which broke out Sunday night in the small town of Niland in the Southern California border region of Imperial County. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:18 Published on June 29, 2020