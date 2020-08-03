|
Apple Fire rages in Southern California
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The Apple Fire threatens thousands of homes in Southern California as it continues to grow, fed by low humidity, high heat and thick vegetation.
Other News Mentions
Southern California Place in California, United States
California's Apple fire scorches 20,500 acres and is 5% contained; smoke seen as far as ArizonaAbout 1,360 firefighters and multiple aircraft were battling the blaze in Southern California.
USATODAY.com
Southern California battles wildfire and pandemicMore than 20,000 acres have burned and at least one home was destroyed by a wildfire in Southern California. Thousands of residents have evacuated, and there's..
CBS News
Southern California crews battle 'Apple Fire'Crews east of Los Angeles are struggling to contain the "Apple Fire." By Sunday evening, according to the state firefighting agency Cal Fire, the Apple Fire had..
USATODAY.com
