Apple Fire rages in Southern California

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The Apple Fire threatens thousands of homes in Southern California as it continues to grow, fed by low humidity, high heat and thick vegetation.
 
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: Apple Fire burning in Southern California

Apple Fire burning in Southern California

 Cherry Valley is the location of this fire, burning near Riverside and the Moronga Reservation

California's Apple fire scorches 20,500 acres and is 5% contained; smoke seen as far as Arizona

 About 1,360 firefighters and multiple aircraft were battling the blaze in Southern California.
USATODAY.com

Southern California battles wildfire and pandemic

 More than 20,000 acres have burned and at least one home was destroyed by a wildfire in Southern California. Thousands of residents have evacuated, and there's..
CBS News

Southern California crews battle 'Apple Fire'

 Crews east of Los Angeles are struggling to contain the "Apple Fire." By Sunday evening, according to the state firefighting agency Cal Fire, the Apple Fire had..
USATODAY.com

Apple Closes 15 Southern California Stores Over Coronavirus Surge [Video]

Apple Closes 15 Southern California Stores Over Coronavirus Surge

Apple has temporarily closed 15 stores in Southern California because of the spike in coronavirus cases.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published
Dozens Of Homes Destroyed As Fire Rips Through Imperial County Town Of Niland [Video]

Dozens Of Homes Destroyed As Fire Rips Through Imperial County Town Of Niland

Dozens of homes have been destroyed in a brush fire which broke out Sunday night in the small town of Niland in the Southern California border region of Imperial County. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published
Firefighters battle wildfire burning through Southern Californian hillside [Video]

Firefighters battle wildfire burning through Southern Californian hillside

Firefighters battled a wildfire burning through the Ortega mountains in Southern California on June 10. Land and aircrews fought together to contain the bushfire which is now under..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:36Published

Apple Fire continues to grow as thousands are evacuated in Southern California

 Firefighters continue to battle the Apple Fire in Southern California as thousands are evacuated.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsHNGNNPRIndiaTimes

Apple Fire: Massive California wildfire forces evacuations

 Around 7,800 people are told to leave their homes in southern California because of the fire.
BBC News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

California's Apple fire scorches 20,500 acres and is 5% contained; smoke seen as far as Arizona

 About 1,360 firefighters and multiple aircraft were battling the blaze in Southern California.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comNPR

