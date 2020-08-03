Global  
 

Anti-Kremlin protests continue in Russia's far east for 24 days

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020
Approximately 10,000 people attended Saturday's demonstration despite pouring rain. Some chanted, "Russia without Putin" and "We are power here."
 Protesters across Russia demand the release of a governor arrested on what they say are trumped-up murder charges.

