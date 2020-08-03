|
Anti-Kremlin protests continue in Russia's far east for 24 days
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Approximately 10,000 people attended Saturday's demonstration despite pouring rain. Some chanted, "Russia without Putin" and "We are power here."
