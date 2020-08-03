Ratings: NBA on ABC Bounces a Bunch of Reruns – and 2 Imported Premieres on The CW Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Boy is ABC happy to see the NBA back on the court.



ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets game aired after a rerun.



CBS, NBC and Fox aired all reruns last night, when Fox settled for sixth place.



*Also Read:* Why ABC Is Heartbroken During July Sweeps Without 'The Bachelorette'



CBS was second in ratings with a 0.4/2 and first in viewers with 3.7 million.



NBC, Univision and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.9 million, Univision was fourth with 1.1 million and Telemundo was fifth with 882,000.



Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 747,000.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 407,000.



More to come… Boy is ABC happy to see the NBA back on the court.ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets game aired after a rerun.CBS, NBC and Fox aired all reruns last night, when Fox settled for sixth place.*Also Read:* Why ABC Is Heartbroken During July Sweeps Without 'The Bachelorette'CBS was second in ratings with a 0.4/2 and first in viewers with 3.7 million.NBC, Univision and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.9 million, Univision was fourth with 1.1 million and Telemundo was fifth with 882,000.Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 747,000.The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 407,000.More to come… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this